The Blue Angels fly in formation along Downtown Tampa during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 25, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The Blue Angels headlined the air fest, which included performers and aircraft from all other branches in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 08:25 Photo ID: 7115962 VIRIN: 220325-F-BQ566-1008 Resolution: 5374x3171 Size: 6.51 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.