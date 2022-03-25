They Blue Angels fly in formation during a practice performance as part of Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 24, 2022. The purpose of the Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 is to provide a visual display of the Air Force’s pride, professionalism, and dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 08:25
|Photo ID:
|7115959
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-BQ566-1019
|Resolution:
|3799x2137
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT