Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice over MacDill AFB [Image 1 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice over MacDill AFB

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets perform aerial maneuvers during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 25, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The Blue Angels headlined the air fest, which included performers and aircraft from all other branches in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 08:25
    Photo ID: 7115956
    VIRIN: 220323-F-BQ566-1003
    Resolution: 4069x2726
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice over MacDill AFB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice over MacDill AFB
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice over MacDill AFB
    MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest 2022
    MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest
    MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest
    MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest
    MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest
    MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest
    MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest
    MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT