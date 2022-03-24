U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets perform aerial maneuvers during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 25, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The Blue Angels headlined the air fest, which included performers and aircraft from all other branches in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 08:25
|Photo ID:
|7115956
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-BQ566-1003
|Resolution:
|4069x2726
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice over MacDill AFB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
