    MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 [Image 3 of 10]

    MacDill AFB hosts Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh "Cabo" Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot and commander taxis on the runway during Tampa Bay AirFest March 25, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The air fest showcases the capabilities of all five branches in the military, first responders, and civilian performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 08:25
    Photo ID: 7115958
    VIRIN: 220325-F-BQ566-1001
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

