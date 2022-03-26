Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in [Image 28 of 36]

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, commanding general, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, shakes hands with Master Sgt. Jamel C. Fulks, senior enlisted advisor, 3rd ESC, during a tactical dining-in at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 26, 2022. Curtis presented the Honorable Order of Saint Martin to Fulks in recognition of his contributions to the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 06:39
    Photo ID: 7115812
    VIRIN: 220326-A-RV385-031
    Resolution: 5215x3477
    Size: 11.84 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in [Image 36 of 36], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    dining-in

