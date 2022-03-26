Col. Fenicia L. Jackson, chief of staff, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, addresses 3rd ESC Soldiers during a tactical dining-in at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 26, 2022. Jackson, who will soon be leaving the unit to accept a brigade command, thanked the Soldiers and Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, commanding general, 3rd ESC, for their support during her time with the unit.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 06:39
|Photo ID:
|7115814
|VIRIN:
|220326-A-RV385-032
|Resolution:
|4195x2797
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in [Image 36 of 36], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT