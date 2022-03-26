‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in

Col. Fenicia L. Jackson, chief of staff, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, addresses 3rd ESC Soldiers during a tactical dining-in at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 26, 2022. Jackson, who will soon be leaving the unit to accept a brigade command, thanked the Soldiers and Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, commanding general, 3rd ESC, for their support during her time with the unit.

