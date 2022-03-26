Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in [Image 30 of 36]

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Col. Fenicia L. Jackson, chief of staff, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, addresses 3rd ESC Soldiers during a tactical dining-in at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 26, 2022. Jackson, who will soon be leaving the unit to accept a brigade command, thanked the Soldiers and Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, commanding general, 3rd ESC, for their support during her time with the unit.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 06:39
    Photo ID: 7115814
    VIRIN: 220326-A-RV385-032
    Resolution: 4195x2797
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in [Image 36 of 36], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

