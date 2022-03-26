‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in

Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, commanding general, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, shakes hands with Maj. Kara R. McNeil during a tactical dining-in at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 26, 2022. Curtis presented the Horatio Gates Bronze Medal to McNeil in recognition of her contributions to the U.S. Army Adjutant General’s Corps.

