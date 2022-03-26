Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in [Image 36 of 36]

    ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Samantha J. Evans, the force generation noncommissioned officer for 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, commands the color guard as they retire the colors during a tactical dining-in at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 26, 2022. Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, commanding general, 3rd ESC, hosted the event to uphold U.S. military customs and traditions, foster camaraderie and esprit de corps, and acknowledge the unit’s accomplishments during its deployment in support of 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 06:40
    Photo ID: 7115820
    VIRIN: 220326-A-RV385-036
    Resolution: 5332x3555
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in [Image 36 of 36], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &lsquo;Spears Ready&rsquo; Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in

