Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, commanding general, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, shakes hands with Sgt. Maj. Jeovannie Melendez-Morales during a tactical dining-in at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 26, 2022. Curtis presented the Bronze Order of Mercury award to Melendez-Morales in recognition of his contributions to the U.S. Army Signal Corps.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 06:39
|Photo ID:
|7115809
|VIRIN:
|220326-A-RV385-024
|Resolution:
|5037x3358
|Size:
|11.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in [Image 36 of 36], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in
