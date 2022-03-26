‘Spears Ready’ Soldiers honor tradition, build camaraderie during tactical dining-in

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command bow their heads during the benediction during a tactical dining-in at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Mar. 26, 2022. Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, commanding general, 3rd ESC, hosted the event to uphold U.S. military customs and traditions, foster camaraderie and esprit de corps, and acknowledge the unit’s accomplishments during its deployment in support of 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

