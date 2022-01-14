Senior Master Sergeant Sascha Kvale, a combat control flight chief in Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, prepares to extricate himself from an “ice bath” in a frozen lake in Grubbnäsudden, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2022. Fifteen members from the 123rd STS — including combat controllers; pararescuemen; special reconnaissance personnel; search, evasion, resistance and escape troops; and support Airmen — came here to build upon their relationship with European partners during an arctic warfare training course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7113761
|VIRIN:
|220114-Z-JU667-1539
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|GRUBBNäSUDDEN, K, SE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd Special Tactics Squadron conducts arctic warfare training in Sweden [Image 22 of 22], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Air Guard special tactics Airmen train for arctic warfare in Sweden
