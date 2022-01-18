123rd Special Tactics Squadron conducts arctic warfare training in Sweden

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron engage targets during an ambush exercise in Grubbnäsudden, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2022. Fifteen members from the 123rd STS — including combat controllers; pararescuemen; special reconnaissance personnel; search, evasion, resistance and escape troops; and support Airmen — came here to build upon their relationship with European partners during an arctic warfare training course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
Kentucky Air Guard special tactics Airmen train for arctic warfare in Sweden
