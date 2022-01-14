Tech. Sgt. Justin Kumor, a special reconnaissance specialist with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, climbs out of an “ice bath” in Grubbnäsudden, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2022. Fifteen members from the 123rd STS — including combat controllers; pararescuemen; special reconnaissance personnel; search, evasion, resistance and escape troops; and support Airmen — came here to build upon their relationship with European partners during an arctic warfare training course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7113758
|VIRIN:
|220114-Z-JU667-0565
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|GRUBBNäSUDDEN, K, SE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd Special Tactics Squadron conducts arctic warfare training in Sweden [Image 22 of 22], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Air Guard special tactics Airmen train for arctic warfare in Sweden
