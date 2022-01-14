Tech. Sgt. Justin Kumor, a special reconnaissance specialist with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, climbs out of an “ice bath” in Grubbnäsudden, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2022. Fifteen members from the 123rd STS — including combat controllers; pararescuemen; special reconnaissance personnel; search, evasion, resistance and escape troops; and support Airmen — came here to build upon their relationship with European partners during an arctic warfare training course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 12:07 Photo ID: 7113758 VIRIN: 220114-Z-JU667-0565 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 1.75 MB Location: GRUBBNäSUDDEN, K, SE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 123rd Special Tactics Squadron conducts arctic warfare training in Sweden [Image 22 of 22], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.