123rd Special Tactics Squadron conducts arctic warfare training in Sweden

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron and instructors from the Swedish Subarctic Warfare Center cross-country ski to their next location during a training event in Grubbnäsudden, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2022. Fifteen members from the 123rd STS — including combat controllers; pararescuemen; special reconnaissance personnel; search, evasion, resistance and escape troops; and support Airmen — came here to build upon their relationship with European partners during an arctic warfare training course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

