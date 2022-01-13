Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Special Tactics Squadron conducts arctic warfare training in Sweden [Image 14 of 22]

    123rd Special Tactics Squadron conducts arctic warfare training in Sweden

    GRUBBNäSUDDEN, K, SWEDEN

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron fires a M4 rifle at a range in Grubbnäsudden, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2022. Fifteen members from the 123rd STS — including combat controllers; pararescuemen; special reconnaissance personnel; search, evasion, resistance and escape troops; and support Airmen — came here to build upon their relationship with European partners during an arctic warfare training course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Kentucky Air Guard special tactics Airmen train for arctic warfare in Sweden

    Sweden
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Special Tactics Squadron

