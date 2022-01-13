123rd Special Tactics Squadron conducts arctic warfare training in Sweden

Airmen with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron fire their M4 rifles while on skis at a range in Grubbnäsudden, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2022. Fifteen members from the 123rd STS — including combat controllers; pararescuemen; special reconnaissance personnel; search, evasion, resistance and escape troops; and support Airmen — came here to build upon their relationship with European partners during an arctic warfare training course. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

