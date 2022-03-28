Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:55 Photo ID: 7113548 VIRIN: 220328-F-ZB805-0220 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 3.23 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Thunderbirds No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.