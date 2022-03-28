Thunderbirds No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw AFB

U.S. Air Force Thunderbird No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, March 28, 2022. The Thunderbirds advance pilot and maintenance officer arrived at Shaw AFB a few days before the Shaw Air & Space Expo April 2-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
