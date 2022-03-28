U.S. Air Force Thunderbird No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, March 28, 2022. The Thunderbirds advance pilot and maintenance officer arrived at Shaw AFB a few days before the Shaw Air & Space Expo April 2-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:55 Photo ID: 7113542 VIRIN: 220328-F-ZB805-0080 Resolution: 3353x2096 Size: 1.29 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.