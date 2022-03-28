Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw AFB [Image 6 of 8]

    Thunderbirds No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw AFB

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbird No. 8 and No. 11 taxi at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, March 28, 2022. The Thunderbirds advance pilot and maintenance officer arrived at Shaw AFB a few days before the Shaw Air & Space Expo April 2-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:55
    Photo ID: 7113546
    VIRIN: 220328-F-ZB805-0168
    Resolution: 5769x3606
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    Shaw AFB
    ShawAirExpo

