U.S. Air Force Thunderbird No. 8 and No. 11 taxi at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, March 28, 2022. The Thunderbirds advance pilot and maintenance officer arrived at Shaw AFB a few days before the Shaw Air & Space Expo April 2-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:55 Photo ID: 7113546 VIRIN: 220328-F-ZB805-0168 Resolution: 5769x3606 Size: 3.66 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.