U.S. Air Force Thunderbird No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, March 28, 2022. The Thunderbirds advance pilot and maintenance officer landed at Shaw AFB in preparation for the Shaw Air & Space Expo April 2-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 10:55
|Photo ID:
|7113543
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-ZB805-0102
|Resolution:
|2994x1996
|Size:
|720.37 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
