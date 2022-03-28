U.S. Air Force Thunderbird No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, March 28, 2022. The Thunderbirds advance pilot and maintenance officer landed at Shaw AFB in preparation for the Shaw Air & Space Expo April 2-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:55 Photo ID: 7113543 VIRIN: 220328-F-ZB805-0102 Resolution: 2994x1996 Size: 720.37 KB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.