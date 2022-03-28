Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw AFB [Image 4 of 8]

    Thunderbirds No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw AFB

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbird No. 8 and No. 11 taxi at Shaw Air Force Base (AFB), South Carolina, March 28, 2022. The Thunderbirds advance pilot and maintenance officer landed at Shaw AFB in preparation for the Shaw Air & Space Expo April 2-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds No. 8 and No. 11 arrive at Shaw AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    Shaw AFB
    ShawAirExpo

