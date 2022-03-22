U.S. Marine Corps avionics and power-liners from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 walk across the flightline at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 22, 2022. VMFAT-501 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 18:19 Photo ID: 7112673 VIRIN: 220322-F-RA633-1017 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.18 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.