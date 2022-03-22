Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base

U.S. Marine Corps avionics and power-liners from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 walk across the flightline at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 22, 2022. VMFAT-501 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
