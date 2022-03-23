U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II fighter jet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 taxis on the flightline, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 22, 2022. The base has a range complex that offers 9,600 square miles of airspace to train. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 18:19
|Photo ID:
|7112664
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-RA633-1070
|Resolution:
|4866x3244
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
