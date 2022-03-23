U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II fighter jet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 taxis on the flightline, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 22, 2022. The base has a range complex that offers 9,600 square miles of airspace to train. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 18:19 Photo ID: 7112664 VIRIN: 220323-F-RA633-1070 Resolution: 4866x3244 Size: 1.16 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.