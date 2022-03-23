Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base [Image 3 of 7]

    Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II fighter jet assigned to MArine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 lands on the flightline at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 22, 2022. In the training, the pilots will be able to execute 1000 level Training & Readiness manual progression to attain core skills further preparing them for follow-on orders to F-35B fleet units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 18:19
    Photo ID: 7112665
    VIRIN: 220323-F-RA633-1044
    Resolution: 5428x3618
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    366th Fighter Wing
    VMFAT-501

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT