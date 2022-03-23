Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II fighter jet assigned to MArine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 lands on the flightline at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 22, 2022. In the training, the pilots will be able to execute 1000 level Training & Readiness manual progression to attain core skills further preparing them for follow-on orders to F-35B fleet units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

