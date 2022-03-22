Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base

U.S. Marine Corps quality assurance & power-liners from the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501, watch an F-35B Lightning II fighter jet taxi on the flight line at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 22, 2022. In the training, the pilots will be able to execute 1000 level Training & Readiness manual progression to attain core skills further preparing them for follow-on orders to F-35B fleet units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

