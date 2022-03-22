Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II fighter jet with a 25 millimeter gun pod assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 flies into the sky at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 22, 2022. Mountain Home Air Force Base has a range complex that offers 9,600 square miles of airspace to train. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|03.22.2022
|03.28.2022 18:19
|7112663
|220322-F-RA633-1165
|2628x1752
|443.35 KB
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|1
|0
