A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II fighter jet with a 25 millimeter gun pod assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 flies into the sky at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 22, 2022. Mountain Home Air Force Base has a range complex that offers 9,600 square miles of airspace to train. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 18:19 Photo ID: 7112663 VIRIN: 220322-F-RA633-1165 Resolution: 2628x1752 Size: 443.35 KB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.