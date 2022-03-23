Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base [Image 4 of 7]

    Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps pilot assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 climbs off an F-35B Lightning II fighter jet, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 22, 2022. The VMFAT-501 are here to conduct deployment for training 1-22, to train student pilots to be proficient in air support and high explosive ordnance drops for their future-fleet F-35B unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 18:19
    Photo ID: 7112666
    VIRIN: 220323-F-RA633-1097
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    366th Fighter Wing
    VMFAT-501

