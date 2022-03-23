A U.S. Marine Corps pilot assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 climbs off an F-35B Lightning II fighter jet, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Mar. 22, 2022. The VMFAT-501 are here to conduct deployment for training 1-22, to train student pilots to be proficient in air support and high explosive ordnance drops for their future-fleet F-35B unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 18:19 Photo ID: 7112666 VIRIN: 220323-F-RA633-1097 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.96 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 trains at Mountain Home Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.