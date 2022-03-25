PASCAGOULA, Miss. (March 25, 2022) Under Secretary of the Navy and ship sponsor, The Honorable Meredith Berger, speaks to Command Master Chief James Magee aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) during a visit to Huntington Ingalls Shipyard. Berger toured the ship and spent time speaking with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 15:20
|Photo ID:
|7112345
|VIRIN:
|220325-N-HU377-0115
|Resolution:
|5632x3744
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|PASCAGOULA, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Future USS Fort Lauderdale [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
