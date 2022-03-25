Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Future USS Fort Lauderdale [Image 20 of 32]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Future USS Fort Lauderdale

    PASCAGOULA, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Knight 

    PCU Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

    PASCAGOULA, Miss. (March 25, 2022) Under Secretary of the Navy and ship sponsor, The Honorable Meredith Berger, speaks to Sailors from Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) during a visit aboard the ship and Huntington Ingalls Shipyard. Berger toured the ship and spent time speaking with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 15:19
    Photo ID: 7112340
    VIRIN: 220325-N-HU377-0081
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.77 MB
    Location: PASCAGOULA, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Future USS Fort Lauderdale [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Under Secretary of the Navy
    Meredith Berger
    PCU Fort Lauderdale
    LPD 28
    Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale

