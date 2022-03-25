Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Future USS Fort Lauderdale

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (March 25, 2022) Mike Pruitt, LPD ship program manager at Ingalls Shipbuilding explains various aspects of the ship to Under Secretary of the Navy and ship sponsor, The Honorable Meredith Berger, during a visit to Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) while visiting Huntington Ingalls Shipyard. Berger toured the ship and spent time speaking with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

