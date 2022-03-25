Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Future USS Fort Lauderdale

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (March 25, 2022) Under Secretary of the Navy and ship sponsor, The Honorable Meredith Berger, sits in the commanding officer's chair on the bridge aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) during a visit to Huntington Ingalls Shipyard. Berger toured the ship and spent time speaking with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

