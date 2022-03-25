PASCAGOULA, Miss. (March 25, 2022) Under Secretary of the Navy and ship sponsor, The Honorable Meredith Berger, speaks with Program Executive Officer, Ships Rear Adm. Tom Anderson (center) and Commanding Officer Capt. James Quaresimo (right) on the bridge wing aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) during a visit to Huntington Ingalls Shipyard. Berger toured the ship and spent time speaking with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 15:19 Photo ID: 7112336 VIRIN: 220325-N-HU377-0062 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.28 MB Location: PASCAGOULA, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Future USS Fort Lauderdale [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.