    2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition, by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition

