Up and Over

U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard, climb over obstacles during the Marne Mile event at the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. March 20, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

