Volunteers run the Marne Mile

U.S. Army Spc. Keenan Baxter (left) and Spc. John Dabbs, both representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, run the Marne Mile event during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. March 20, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

