U.S. Army Sgt. Mario Mora (left) and Spc. John Dabbs, both representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Comat team, Georgia Army National Guard, climb over wall obstacles during the Marne Mile event at the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. March 20, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 13:33
|Photo ID:
|7110896
|VIRIN:
|220320-A-PZ950-1395
|Resolution:
|4804x3203
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Mile [Image 9 of 9], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
