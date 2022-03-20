Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hand Over Hand [Image 4 of 9]

    Hand Over Hand

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S Army Sgt. James Meacham, representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, traverses a horizontal bar obstacle during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. March 20, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 13:33
    VIRIN: 220320-A-PZ950-1350
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, Hand Over Hand [Image 9 of 9], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

