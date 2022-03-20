U.S Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard navigate the weaver obstacle during the Marne Mile event at the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. March 20, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 13:33 Photo ID: 7110897 VIRIN: 220320-A-PZ950-1415 Resolution: 4730x3153 Size: 8.24 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Weaver [Image 9 of 9], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.