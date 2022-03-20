Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Weaver [Image 8 of 9]

    The Weaver

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard navigate the weaver obstacle during the Marne Mile event at the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. March 20, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

