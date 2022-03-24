JTFB, NGOs conduct partnership engagement in San Pedro Sula

U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Mogensen, Civil Affairs Team 4915, 490th Civil Affairs Battalion with Joint Task Fore-Bravo gives opening remarks during a partnership engagement with regional non-government organizations and city representatives at San Pedro Sula, department of Cortés, Honduras, March 24. Civil Affairs teams work directly with the communities and local government authorities to support JTF-Bravo and the U.S. Southern Command’s enduring promise to the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

