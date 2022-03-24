Mr. Alberto Benítez, Habitat for Humanity representative discusses his organizations capabilities during a partnership engagement sponsored by U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Affairs Team 4915 at San Pedro Sula, department of Cortés, Honduras, March 24. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 02:13 Photo ID: 7108464 VIRIN: 220324-O-VI420-0118 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 37.86 KB Location: SAN PEDRO SULA, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTFB, NGOs conduct partnership engagement in San Pedro Sula [Image 5 of 5], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.