Mr. Alberto Benítez, Habitat for Humanity representative discusses his organizations capabilities during a partnership engagement sponsored by U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Affairs Team 4915 at San Pedro Sula, department of Cortés, Honduras, March 24. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
|03.24.2022
|03.25.2022 02:13
|7108464
|220324-O-VI420-0118
|1024x683
|37.86 KB
|SAN PEDRO SULA, HN
|0
|0
This work, JTFB, NGOs conduct partnership engagement in San Pedro Sula [Image 5 of 5], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
