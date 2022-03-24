JTFB, NGOs conduct partnership engagement in San Pedro Sula

Photo By Maria Pinel | U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Mogensen, Civil Affairs Team 4915, 490th Civil Affairs...... read more read more Photo By Maria Pinel | U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Mogensen, Civil Affairs Team 4915, 490th Civil Affairs Battalion with Joint Task Fore-Bravo gives opening remarks during a partnership engagement with regional non-government organizations and city representatives at San Pedro Sula, department of Cortés, Honduras, March 24. Civil Affairs teams work directly with the communities and local government authorities to support JTF-Bravo and the U.S. Southern Command’s enduring promise to the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel) see less | View Image Page

SAN PEDRO SULA, Cortés – Service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Affairs Team 4915 facilitated a partnership engagement with regional non-government organizations and city representatives at San Pedro Sula, department of Cortés, Honduras, March 24.



“Earlier this year, Mayor [Roberto] Contreras told us that one of his main concerns going forward for the city of San Pedro Sula was a lot of people lacking adequate housing,” said U.S. Army Capt. Nicholas Mogensen, CAT 4915 team lead. “The purpose of this meeting today is to allow the organizations, who are already doing great work separately from one another, to come together and learn about each other’s capabilities and help the city address these issues in the future,” Said Mogensen.



As a unit under the U.S. Southern Command, JTF-Bravo achieves strategic impacts through persistent engagement with regional partners, fostering strong working relationships to increase the collective capacity to address challenges.



This engagement sponsored and organized by CAT 4915 brought together representatives from more than 10 local and international organizations to discuss how they could address the city’s issues together and present their capabilities municipal authorities.



Some of the issues discussed included economic growth, climate change, access to water, food security, health services and migration, with the main focus being the relocation of families that lost their homes due to hurricanes Eta and Iota and developing adequate housing.



“For us, housing can transform lives. We are forming alliances in this sense and being here shows our interest in working with the municipal authorities to try and find solutions to these housing issues,” said Mr. Alberto Benítez, Habitat for Humanity representative.



Through this meeting, local NGOs can now potentially complement each other to support the population in need and synchronize efforts to address a common goal.



Vice Mayor Omar Menjivar thanked everyone for coming together to seek solutions and recognized the CA Team for facilitating this event.



“International cooperation is fundamental if we use it properly and tend the cause of the issues and not just use it reactively. I am taking on the challenge of making this municipal government work towards the development of this alliance,” said Menjivar.



Civil Affairs teams work directly with the communities and local government authorities to support JTF-Bravo and the U.S. Southern Command’s enduring promise to the region, strengthening partnerships and promoting cooperation to enhance regional stability and security.