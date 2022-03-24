JTFB, NGOs conduct partnership engagement in San Pedro Sula

Service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Affairs Team 4915 facilitated a partnership engagement with regional non-government organizations and city representatives at San Pedro Sula, department of Cortés, Honduras, March 24. This engagement sponsored and organized by CAT 4915 brought together representatives from more than 10 local and international organizations to discuss how they could address the city’s issues together and present their capabilities municipal authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

