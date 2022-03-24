Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTFB, NGOs conduct partnership engagement in San Pedro Sula [Image 2 of 5]

    JTFB, NGOs conduct partnership engagement in San Pedro Sula

    SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Vice Mayor of San Pedro Sula Omar Menjivar gives remarks to a crowd of service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Affairs Team 4915 and representatives from more than 10 regional non-government organizations during a partnership engagement sponsored by the CA Team at San Pedro Sula, department of Cortés, Honduras, March 24. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 02:13
    Location: SAN PEDRO SULA, HN 
    JTF-B
    Civil Affairs
    Honduras
    San Pedro Sula

