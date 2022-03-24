JTFB, NGOs conduct partnership engagement in San Pedro Sula

Service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Affairs Team 4915 facilitated a partnership engagement with regional non-government organizations and city representatives at San Pedro Sula, department of Cortés, Honduras, March 24. As a unit under the U.S. Southern Command, JTF-Bravo achieves strategic impacts through persistent engagement with regional partners, fostering strong working relationships to increase the collective capacity to address challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

