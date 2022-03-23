Amanda Holly, a broadcast meteorologist for Tampa’s News Channel 8, jumps in excitement before her flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 23, 2022. During the flight, Holly experienced the precision and skill of the Blue Angels first hand which will be on display during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 26 and 27th. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 10:39 Photo ID: 7107135 VIRIN: 220323-F-BQ566-1006 Resolution: 4903x3125 Size: 4.65 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.