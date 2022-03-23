Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at Tampa Bay AirFest

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Amanda Holly, a broadcast meteorologist for Tampa’s News Channel 8, jumps in excitement before her flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 23, 2022. During the flight, Holly experienced the precision and skill of the Blue Angels first hand which will be on display during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 26 and 27th. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 10:39
    Photo ID: 7107135
    VIRIN: 220323-F-BQ566-1006
    Resolution: 4903x3125
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    U.S. Air Force Recruiting
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    MacDill Air Force Basel

