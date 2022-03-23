U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at MacDill AFB for Tampa Bay AirFest

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Tuzon, a crew chief with the Blue Angels, conducts a post-flight inspection on an F/A-18 Hornet at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March, 23, 2022. The Blue Angels are scheduled to headline the Tampa Bay AirFest, which will include performers and aircraft from all other branches of the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

