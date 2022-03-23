U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at MacDill AFB for Tampa Bay AirFest

U.S. Navy Lt. Griffin Stangel, a pilot for the Blue Angels, is greeted by 6th Air Refueling Wing Airmen upon arrival to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 23, 2022. The Blue Angels are scheduled to headline the Tampa Bay AirFest, which will include performers and aircraft from all other branches of the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

