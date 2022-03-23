A U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet flies over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida upon arrival for the Tampa Bay AirFest, March 23, 2022. The air fest aims to promote relations between the local Tampa Bay community and MacDill’s service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 10:39 Photo ID: 7107131 VIRIN: 220323-F-BQ566-1011 Resolution: 3973x2838 Size: 5.13 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at MacDill AFB for Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.