A U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet flies over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida upon arrival for the Tampa Bay AirFest, March 23, 2022. The air fest aims to promote relations between the local Tampa Bay community and MacDill’s service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at MacDill AFB for Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
