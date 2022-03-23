Airman 1st Class Morgan Moss, a fuels operator with the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to fuel a U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March, 23, 2022. The Blue Angels are scheduled to headlline the Tampa Bay AirFest and will include performers and aircraft from all other branches in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7107134
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-BQ566-1018
|Resolution:
|5020x3366
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at MacDill AFB for Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
