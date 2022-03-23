U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at MacDill AFB for Tampa Bay AirFest

Airman 1st Class Morgan Moss, a fuels operator with the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to fuel a U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March, 23, 2022. The Blue Angels are scheduled to headlline the Tampa Bay AirFest and will include performers and aircraft from all other branches in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

