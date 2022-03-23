U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at MacDill AFB for Tampa Bay AirFest

U.S. Navy Lt. Griffin Stangel, a pilot for the Blue Angels, flies over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida upon arrival for the Tampa Bay AirFest, March, 23, 2022. The Blue Angels are scheduled to headline the air fest, which will include performers and aircraft from all other branches of the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

